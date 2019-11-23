Game Preview: Solar Bears at Grizzlies

November 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Utah Grizzlies

VENUE: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Boise

DATE: Friday, Nov. 22 at 9:10 p.m. (ET)

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr, TuneIn and Lightning Power Play

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (5-7-1-1) make their first-ever visit to the Beehive State to take on the Utah Grizzlies (4-7-2-1) in the first of two weekend games at Maverik Center. The Solar Bears have a lifetime 3-1-1-0 record in five previous outings against the Grizzlies, and last faced Utah in a pair of games split in Orlando during the 2016-17 campaign.

WINDSOR TO START TONIGHT: With tonight's game being the first of a back-to-back set with the Grizzlies, goaltender Clint Windsor will get the start tonight, giving Zachary Fucale the night off. Windsor has recorded 32 or more saves in each of his last four outings for Orlando.

LIPANOV FINDING STRIDE: Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Alexey Lipanov assisted on Mikhail Shalagin's goal for his first helper of the season. Despite missing a stretch of four consecutive games, the forward has four points (3g-1a) over his last five contests.

DOHERTY BRINGS EXPERIENCE AGAINST GRIZZLIES: Defenseman Taylor Doherty was part of Orlando's roster in 2016-17 when the Solar Bears faced the Grizzlies, and chipped in one assist while logging a plus-minus of +3 in two games.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Grizzlies are in their second season of an affiliation with the NHL's Colorado Avalanche. Utah currently sits in the basement of the Western Conference and has picked up only two wins over its past 10 games.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears complete their road trip when they face the Utah Grizzlies again on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9:10 p.m. ET at Maverik Center. The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

