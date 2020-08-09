Rox Take Series against Stingers in Game One of Doubleheader

Ben Norman at bat for the St. Cloud Rox

Willmar, MN - St. Cloud (19-11) picked up their third consecutive win in game one of the doubleheader against Willmar (18-14) on Sunday. RJ Martinez (Minot State) struck out eight batters in seven innings pitched.

After falling behind 1-0, the Rox quickly responded. Collin Montez (Washington State) led off with a single and eventually scored on an error to tie the game in the second inning.

St. Cloud then erupted for a five-run fourth inning. Montez led off with a bunt single and was followed by a Garret Delano (Mercer) base hit. Luke Roskam (Nebraska) scored Montez after reaching on a fielder's choice. After Kodie Kolden (Washington State) reached on an error, Ben Norman (Iowa) drilled a two-out, three-run home run to left field. It was his first of the season. Jordan Barth (Augustana) later ripped a two-out single up the middle and scored the fifth run of the inning.

Leading 6-1 in the sixth inning, Jack Kelly (Minnesota) smacked a double off the wall in center field and scored Kolden.

Andrew Pintar (BYU) extended the Rox lead to 9-1 in the eighth inning. After Norman led off with a walk, the freshman hammered a two-run home run to right field. It was his first long ball of the season.

Martinez was sensational in the start, tossing seven innings and striking out eight batters while issuing just one walk. Justin Wick (Creighton) struck out two batters over the final two innings on the mound.

The Rox will conclude the three-game series with the Stingers at 6:05 pm on Sunday at Bill Taunton Stadium. It's the second game of the doubleheader.

St. Cloud returns home on Wednesday, August 12th against Willmar. The game is scheduled for a 7:05 pm start time at Joe Faber Field.

