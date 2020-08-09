Errors Drown out Booyah in Extras

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah were plagued by mistakes defensively on Saturday night as they committed seven errors in a 7-6 loss against La Crosse.

Green Bay got the scoring started right off the bat when Princeton sophomore Nadir Lewis launched a ball over the left field wall. Lewis' home run was his fourth of the year, and he has now homered in back-to-back ball games. The Booyah got two more runs in the second off an RBI single from Nick Santoro, which was his first hit of the season. Green Bay led 4-0 going into the fourth inning, but didn't score another run until extras.

The seven errors committed defensively by Green Bay were the most they've had in any game this season. La Crosse capitalized on nearly every extra opportunity they were given, including in extra innings when they tied the game up on a throwing error. The Booyah fell to 16-19 on the year, and La Crosse improved to 17-20 overall.

Green Bay and La Crosse meet once again tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm on Sunday evening. The Loggers currently hold a slim 3-2 lead over the Booyah in the win column, as the two teams split the first four matchups. Northwestern right hander Jack Sauser takes the mound on Sunday for Green Bay, making his first start of the season.

