Loggers Hold on for Back-And-Forth 7-6 Win over Booyah

LA CROSSE, Wis. - After scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take the lead, the La Crosse Loggers escaped from a bases-loaded jam in the top of the ninth inning to hold on to a 7-6 win over the Green Bay Booyah on Sunday evening at Copeland Park. La Crosse improves to 18-20 with its third win in a row, while Green Bay falls to 16-20.

Kyson Donahue (Arizona) scored the tying run on an RBI groundout by Andrew Meggs (Creighton), then Tanner O'Tremba (Arizona) scampered home for the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, the sixth lead change of the game. Cam Wynne (Nebraska) issued three walks in the top of the ninth inning to load the bases, but induced a groundball to second base for the game's final out.

Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) led the Loggers offense with a pair of doubles and two RBI. Braiden Ward (Washington) reached base four times, including three walks, and added two stolen bases to his ledger for the season. Despite tallying just five hits, La Crosse drew 10 walks and was hit by a pitch twice.

Al Pesto (Southeastern) earned the win in relief for the Loggers, striking out three over 1.1 innings pitched. Wynne earned his second save of the season.

The Loggers have a day off on Monday, before hosting the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for a two-game set beginning on Tuesday evening at 6:35 pm.

