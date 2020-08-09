Resorters Rout Spitters

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Great Lakes Resorters enjoyed their greatest offensive performance on the year, rallying to defeat the Traverse City Pit Spitters 12-7 in front of 500 disappointed fans Sunday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Resorters piled on 12 unanswered runs in the highest scoring game of the 2020 season as four Great Lakes hitters compiled multi-RBI efforts in the victory.

Traverse City scored early and often, plating seven runs through the first three innings featuring RBI-doubles off the bats of Jake Arnold and Tito Flores to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Great Lakes responded with a couple tallies in the bottom of the third frame as Christian Garcia roped an RBI-double before Noah Marcoux plated Logan Matson on a sacrifice fly to cut into the Spitters lead 7-2. Resorters relivers Jeff Millet and Joey Muzljakovich held the Spitters scoreless through the ensuing four innings as the Resorters pushed across 10 unanswered runs to the tune of an RBI-triple from Christian Garcia, an RBI-double from Chase Bessard, three straight walks from Spitters reliever, Evan Gates, and a solo home run from Roman Kuntz - the second long ball on the year for Great Lakes - to forge ahead 12-7. Great Lakes closer and Pittsburgh State standout, Nick Brown, dazzled through the final two innings allowing no runs on three punch outs to slam the door and send the Resorters on to their 4th victory this season.

Resorters reliver and Ramapo College submarine arm, Jeff Millet (1-1), tossed two innings of scoreless one-hit baseball in his first victory on the year. Pit Spitters bullpen arm, Will Mabrey (0-1), lasted only 1.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits - including a pair of doubles - in his first loss on the campaign. The Resorters improve to 4-17 while the Pit Spitters fall to 17-4. In his last game in Resorters green, Southeastern Louisiana University outfielder, Christian Garcia, went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, and two RBIs. Los Gatos California native and recent Stanford commit, Tommy Troy Jr., was outstanding in his first game as a Pit Spitter going 1-for-3 with a run scored and a pair of RBIs in the losing effort.

UP NEXT

The Great Lakes Resorters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Traverse City Pit Spitters Tuesday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

