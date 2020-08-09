Rafters Host Woodchucks in Sunday Matinee

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (25-10) return to Witter Field on Sunday to host the Wisconsin Woodchucks (10-26) in game two of a home-and-home series.

Last night, the Rafters came from behind in the ninth inning to win. The rally was led by two home runs from Andy Garriola. Garriola smashed a first-pitch curveball over the left field wall for a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth in the Rafters' 10-7 win.

Wisconsin Rapids has the most home runs in the Northwoods League with 36, equaling last year's total over 72 games. Last night's four home runs were the most in a game for the Rafters this season.

The Rafters pitching staff has an ERA of 3.25, leading the pod. Ryan Mitschele gets the start for the Rafters, his first. Mitschele, a Western Carolina junior, has a 3.63 ERA in 17.1 innings this year.

The Rafters improved to 25-10 with yesterday's win, best in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod by two games. Coverage of the Wisconsin Woodchucks and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters begins at 12:50pm on AM 1320 WFHR and at 1:00pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

