Kingfish Take Kenosha Series Lead on 2-1 Win

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (9-8) defeated the K-Town Bobbers (8-9) 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Simmons Field to re-take the lead in the 2020 Kenosha Series.

With no score in the 5th inning, Kingfish catcher Marc Filia (UC-San Diego) hit a two-run home run to right field to put Kenosha up 2-0.

Marcus Cline (UW-Milwaukee) scored the Bobbers only run on a passed ball in the 7th inning putting K-Town behind 2-1.

Keith Kutzler (Carthage College) got the win pitching 2.2 innings in relief. Kutlzer gave up one run that was unearned on three walks and one hit while recording four strikeouts.

Kyle Jablonski (MSOE) picked up the loss pitching the 5th inning and allowing two runs, both earned, on two hits with one strikeout.

Bryant Bagshaw (Dominican University) earned the save pitching 2.1 innings on a strikeout without allowing a hit or a run.

Kingfish starting pitcher Trent Turzenski (Valparaiso) and Bobbers starter Luke Jaksich (Ball State) pitched shutouts through the 4th inning. Turzenski finished his third start pitching 4.0 innings while giving up three hits and three walks and recording one strikeout. Jaksich struck out two batters in his 4.0 innings on the mound and held Kenosha to one hit.

The 2020 Kenosha Series resumes at Simmons Field on Thursday with a doubleheader starting at 4:05 PM CT. Both games will run seven innings with the Bobbers hosting the Kingfish. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the final out in game one.

The 2020 Kenosha Series can be streamed for free on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network Facebook Page. A webcast production is available through the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

