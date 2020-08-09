Loggers Rally for Wild Pitch Walkoff in 11 Innings vs. Booyah

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Braiden Ward scampered home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the La Crosse Loggers a 7-6 win over the Green Bay Booyah on Saturday evening at Copeland Park. La Crosse improves to 17-20 while Green Bay falls to 16-19.

The Booyah jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but the Loggers clawed back, tying the game after Ward (Washington) grounded out, scoring Tanner O'Tremba (Arizona) who had reached earlier on an error.

Jared Freilich (Penn State) earned the win for La Crosse, pitching the final 2.2 innings, while striking out four.

The Loggers and the Booyah will square off once again on Sunday, with a 5:05 pm first pitch at Copeland Park.

