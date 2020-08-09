MoonDogs' Crooked Seven-Spot Sixth Secures Split against Honkers

August 9, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Mankato, Minn. -Â A seven-run seventh helped the Mankato MoonDogs comfortably salvage a split with the Rochester Honkers, 11-1, Sunday afternoon.

The sixth inning saw Mankato score seven times on three hits while they received help from six free passes. That was the driving factor in the MoonDogs securing their 14th win of the summer.

The Honkers and MoonDogs traded runs in the fourth. Rochester scored first on a fielder's choice.Â Jake ThompsonÂ tied the game for Mankato in response. His single down the left field line scoredÂ Evan BerkeyÂ and made it 1-1.

In the sixth,Â Michael CurialleÂ blooped a single to scoreÂ Zach GillesÂ with the bases loaded. After the Honkers made a move to the pen,Â Adam LaRock, Tanner CraigÂ andÂ Drew StahlÂ drew back-to-back-to-back bases-loaded walks to add another trio of runs. At that point, the MoonDogs had fully batted around and Gilles found himself batting a second time. The MoonDogs' center fielder was hit by a pitch a second time in the same frame and added another run to the onslaught.Â Dylan PhillipsÂ batted next and slapped a two-RBI single. The seven-run inning came to a close with the MoonDogs holding an 8-1 lead through six innings.

Phillips put some more salt in the wound of the Honkers with a three-run home run in the eighth to make it 11-1. Phillips finished Sunday with five RBI in his 3-for-5 showing.

The box score featured nine hits for the MoonDogs and six for the visiting Honkers. Both sides finished with an error.

AJ Wood (1-1)Â got the win Sunday for the MoonDogs. Wood came in for relief work in the sixth before the offense's explosive bottom half. Wood was perfect in his one inning on the hill.Â Jarret KrzyzanowskiÂ was the MoonDogs starter on Sunday. In his final outing of the summer, Krzyzanowski went five innings, gave up three hits and a run. He also walked and struck out a trio of Honkers hitters.

Honkers' starter,Â Larson Kindreich (1-1), had the loss in Sunday's affair at The Frank. KindReich was efficient till the sixth where the MoonDogs scored four on the southpaw arm. He finished his day going 5.1 innings, allowing five hits and five runs (four earned). Despite the struggles, he struck out five and did not surrender a walk.

Tomorrow, the Mankato MoonDogs (14-19) are back at The Frank to play host to the St. Cloud Rox (19-11). The two-day series begins with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch, Monday.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.