Bombers Swept for Second Time on Weekend, as Bats Stay Silent
August 9, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release
The Battle Creek Bombers came into Sunday looking to get back into their winning ways after dropping three against the Growlers Saturday. They could not do so, as they dropped all three games.
GAME ONE
Battle Creek took its fourth straight loss, this time by a score of 3-2.
The Bombers started the ballgame in a big way, jumping on top in the top of the first. The leadoff hitter, Seth Tucker, reached via a walk and was brought around on a homerun by Justin Van De Brake, his sixth of the year. They led 2-0.
The Bombers took the lead into the home half of the third, when the Mac Daddies scored their first run. Kenton Crews singled with one out, followed by a Kyle Ashworth single moving him to third. Shawn Goosenberg put one on the ground, reaching first on a fielder's choice and bringing home Kenton Crews. After three innings, Battle Creek led 2-1.
The next inning saw Kalamazoo bring around run number two. Cameron French singled to lead off the fourth and scored on a Patrick Ardnt groundout.
Tied at two going into the fifth, the Bombers were unable to regain the lead in the top of the inning. The Mac Daddies capitalized, as Anthony Calarco singled to left field, where Joe Mason misplayed the ball. Calarco moved up to second. Alex Ludwick acted as the hero the very next batter, driving in Anthony Calarco to win via the walk-off.
GAME 2
The Bombers and Mac Daddies found themselves scoreless through two and a half innings, until Kalamazoo struck first.
Northwestern teammates Vince Bianchina and Shawn Goosenberg lead off the third with singles. Anthony Calarco followed with an RBI-groundout, scoring Bianchina. A sac fly from Connor McGuire scored Goosenberg. The Mac Daddies strung four hits together in the home half of the third and pushed across the two runs to show for it.
Those two runs were all the Daddies would need, taking the second game of the night 2-0.
GAME THREE
The Bombers continued their struggles in game three, as they lost 6-0.
Mitchell Lee had a solid start for Battle Creek, pitching two innings of scoreless ball. Caleb Smith struggled in his lone inning of work, as he allowed five runs, two of them being earned. Kyle Ashworth led off with a walk and would later score, as Smith walked Ethan O'Donnell with the bases loaded. Kalamazoo would score the other four runs on a pair of hits, as Chase Coselman hit a two-RBI double and just two batters later Ardnt hit a two-RBI single.
The Mac Daddies tacked on the sixth run of the game in the fourth inning, as Nolan Lamere gave up a triple to Bianchina. He later scored on a sac fly from Ludwick.
Smith was tagged with his second loss, while Dane Armbrustmacher was stellar for Kalamazoo. He worked four scoreless innings in his start allowing just three base runners in his first win of the season.
The Bombers are off on Monday and Tuesday but will return to action on Wednesday to face the Mac Daddies.
