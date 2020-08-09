Bats Fall Quiet in Chucks' Afternoon Loss

Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





WIS. RAPIDS, WI - The Woodchucks lost to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Sunday afternoon, 8-0. It was the third straight loss for the Chucks.

Despite just five offensive hits, starter Brett Wicklund was solid. He pitched for five innings and only allowed three runs. He had four strikeouts. His runs all came from a three-run homer. Emanuel Corporan gave up three more runs in an inning of relief. Austin Syverston and Chandler Fochs also pitched for the Woodchucks. Fochs recorded a strikeout over 0.2 innings.

Top Performers

Adrian Mella was 2-4 in the game with two singles.

Starting pitcher Brett Wicklund tossed five innings of four-hit, three-run ball.

Next Up

After a day off tomorrow, the Woodchucks will have two games at Rockford. They'll return home on Thursday with a game against Fond du Lac. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

