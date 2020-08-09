Mistakes Plague Booyah in Loss

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah struggled again defensively and on the mound on Sunday evening as they fell 7-6 to La Crosse at Copeland Park.

Green Bay was once again led by the middle of their order as Nick Kreutzer blasted his fourth home run of the year over the left field wall in the fifth inning to put the Booyah ahead 5-4. The Arkansas Pine-Bluff first baseman finished the day 1-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Cleanup hitter Brady West also had a big night on Sunday, going 2-for-4, hitting a double, and scoring the first two runs of the game for Green Bay. Collin Kleffman and Noah Granet also had one run driven in, as did Nadir Lewis.

The pitching for Green Bay struggled with command, allowing 10 walks and striking out just four Loggers batters. Starter Jack Sauser had a good first four innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out three. Green Bay committed three more errors on Sunday, totaling 10 mistakes in the field during the two-game series in La Crosse. Zach Camp was the losing pitcher for the Booyah, going just a third of an inning and allowing two earned runs.

Green Bay has an off day tomorrow before they begin a four game homestand starting Tuesday night. The home series will consist of two games against Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday and Wednesday, and two against La Crosse on Thursday and Friday. First pitch for all games is set for 6:35pm, as the Booyah send St. Cloud State's Avery Stevens to the mound to start on Tuesday. The Minnesota native will be making his first start of the 2020 year.

