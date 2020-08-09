Dock Spiders Send off Bullock with 12-3 Rout of Rivets

**FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders (25-13) made it three consecutive games with at least 10 runs as the bats put up 13 hits to handle the Rivets (14-19) with ease in a 12-3 win.

Sunday afternoon's game was a special game, as four-year Dock Spider Andrew Bullock (Charleston Southern University) played his final game in Fondy after spending every year of his Northwoods career with the team. Tim Elko (University of Mississippi) and Jack Alexander (Austin Peay), both two-year members with the team, played their final home game in the contest. Much like Saturday's game, the Dock Spiders wasted no time in getting on the board first, as Bullock, fittingly, came in to score for the first run of the game to make it 1-0.

It would take a few more innings for any more runs to score, but the Dock Spiders plated five in the fifth that made it 6-0. Parker Noland (Vanderbilt University), who was also playing in his last game with the Dock Spiders, started the inning with a walk. Elko lined a single to left that scored Noland, followed by a single from Alexander. Sam Novitske (University of Oregon) sent a line drive to right that scored two, and Andrew McKenna (Santa Barbara City College) also lined a double to double to left for another two runs to cap off the inning.

In the sixth, Elko came home to score to put Fondy up 7-0 after a throw to first on an Alexander ground ball missed the base.

The Rivets made things slightly interesting after loading the bases and scoring three runs in the top of the seventh, but a clutch double play turned by Novitske and Bryan Javier (Campbellsville University) ended the threat.

Fondy would pull away for good in the bottom of the eighth after another five runs came in to score. Noland and Elko started the inning with singles, and Noland was brought home on a base hit from Alexander. Aaron Anderson (Liberty University) joined the hit parade with a line shot to right field that scored Elko and Alexander. The inning was finished off with a two-run home run to right field off the bat of McKenna, his first of the year to make it a 12 spot for Fondy.

In a move in the top of the ninth, Zac Charbonneau pulled Bullock and Elko who both were greeted with a standing ovation from the Fondy faithful, as well as their Dock Spiders teammates outside the dugout.

Alex Vera (University of Illinois) started for the second time this year and did not disappoint; he tossed five shutout innings and struck out five while allowing just one hit to receive the win and improve to a 2-0 record.

The Dock Spiders made it three wins in a row with the victory, and seven straight at home going into the Monday off day. Fond du Lac will enjoy their day off before starting a three-game road trip that will start in La Crosse on Tuesday with a 6:35 pm start.

