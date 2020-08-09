Larks Offense Goes Crazy

BISMARCK - The Bismarck Larks defeated the Mandan Flickertails 14-11 in an offensive battle on Sunday afternoon.

The Larks offense was on fire from the get-go with a big three-run first inning and later adding three run innings in three additional innings. The Larks saw a strong performance from Trey Woosley who had his best game of the season at the plate going 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

It may have not been the typical pitching performance many have come to expect from Seth Brewer, but that was not a problem for the Larks offense, the Larks also received a strong performance from newcomer Cal James.Â

The Larks new shortstop went 3-for-6 with three RBIs at the plate. Although it was a good performance offensively, it was his efforts on defense that proved to be the most jaw-dropping.

In the bottom half of the sixth, James robbed Flickertails right fielder Justin Janssen of a bloop hit, making a nice over-the-shoulder grab and then doubling off Rob Mattei at first for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game.

Although Patrick Pridgen only went one inning, he was able to add zip to his fastball at one point hitting 94 mph on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.Â

The Larks have Monday off while the Flickertails are back at it tomorrow night for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch against the Bismarck Bull Moose.

