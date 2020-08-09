Rafters Sweep Series with Woodchucks, Win 8-0

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters led throughout on Sunday afternoon, en route to an 8-0 shutout win over the Wisconsin Woodchucks. The Rafters improved to 26-10 with the win, best in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod by two games, and one win away from clinching the division title.

Ryan Mitschele pitched well in his first start of the season for the Rapids Rafters. The Western Carolina right-hander pitched five scoreless innings, scattering three hits and three walks. Gabe Levy relieved Mitschele and was perfect for three innings. Jack Gonzales pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts to close the shutout in the ninth.

The Rafters clubbed ten hits on the night in an eight-run output. Andy Garriola homered twice on Saturday and continued hitting for power in the first. Richie Schiekofer singled on the first pitch of the bottom of the first, and Jason DiCochea was hit by a pitch, setting the table for Garriola. Garriola took a 1-1 pitch from Brett Wicklund over the left field fence for a home run.

The Rafters scored five more runs from innings six through eight. Jason DiCochea, Hank Zeisler, and Austin Kryszczuk all batted in runs for Wisconsin Rapids in the dominating win.

Monday is a pod-wide off day, and the Rafters take the road for two in Green Bay starting on Tuesday. Coverage of the Booyah and the Rafters starts on Tuesday night at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

