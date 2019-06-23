Rox Sweep the Stingers Following Delano's Big Day
June 23, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - Garrett Delano (Brown) drove in five runs as St. Cloud (16-11) swept Willmar (17-11) by a final score of 8-3 at the Rock Pile. The Rox have now won eight of their last nine games and are a half game out of first place in the Great Plains West Division.
St. Cloud claimed an early lead in the bottom of the first inning as Delano scored Ben Carew (Kent State) on a ground ball to shortstop to go ahead 1-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Rox would reclaim the lead following a sac-fly RBI to center field from Brady Harlan (Oklahoma), moving the score to 2-1.
Another scoring inning would follow in the bottom of the seventh inning as Delano blooped an RBI-single into right field and scored Jordan Barth (Augustana) from second base.
Leading 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, St. Cloud plated five runs. Barth was credited with an RBI after he drew a bases loaded walk. Then, it was Delano who drilled a bases clearing triple to right field and scored on the same play following a throwing error at third base.
Ben Dotzler allowed one run in six innings of work, claiming the no-decision. Max Rippl hurled the seventh and eighth inning, earning the win. Justin Wick (Creighton) pitched the ninth inning.
For the full box score from Sunday's game, click here.
Following an off day on Monday, St. Cloud will be back at home on Tuesday against the Thunder Bay Border Cats with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. It's Rox Drawstring Bag Giveaway Night presented by Central Minnesota Credit Union to the first 300 fans 14 and under.
All single games tickets can be purchased now in person at the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex, by calling the Rox Ticket office at 320-240-9798 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday or 24 hours a day by visiting www.stcloudrox.com.
