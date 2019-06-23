Rox Complete Three-Game Road Stand with Win over Willmar

Willmar, MN - Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) finished a double short of hitting for the cycle as St. Cloud (15-11) knocked off Willmar (17-10) by a final score of 8-6. The Rox have now won three consecutive games and six of their last seven.

After falling behind 2-0, the Rox rallied for four runs in the top of the fourth inning. Steiger drilled a two-run shot over the left field wall to cut the deficit in half. Zack Elliott (Minnesota) would later hit a double that scored Brett Bonar (Nebraska-Omaha) from second base. Brady Harlan (Oklahoma) would cap off the inning with an RBI-single hit to right field.

Down 6-4 in the top of the sixth inning, St. Cloud would find another way to tie the game. Following a Freddy Achecar (Georgetown) single and a Ben Carew (Kent State) walk, Harlan laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt. That set up Jordan Barth (Augustana), who blasted a two-run double to right field and tied the game 6-6.

Bonar would reclaim the lead for the Rox in the top of the seventh inning as he crushed an RBI-double to left field and scored Steiger from first base.

St. Cloud would add an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning. After Steiger blasted a leadoff triple, he was scored off the bat of Achecar to go ahead 8-6.

Cam Kline (Minnesota State-Mankato) started the game on the mound and picked up the no-decision after tossing 3.2 innings. He was followed by Trae Robertson (Missouri), who earned the win after hurling 3.1 innings and not allowing an earned run. Pedro Garcia (Georgia Gwinnett College) earned the two-inning save.

