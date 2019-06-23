Dock Spiders Can't Hang On

ASHWAUBENON, WI- The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (12-15) and the Green Bay Booyah (14-13) wrapped up their two game series with a split.

The Dock Spiders only produced one run the entire game. A first inning run on an RBI by Luke Robinson (Western Carolina) got the Dock Spiders the early lead.

Ryan Bader (Northwestern) got the ball today for his second start of the year. He would cruise through the first five innings until he ran into some trouble in the sixth.

Bader would allow three runs in the sixth and the Dock Spiders would find themselves trailing late in the game. The Booyah would tack another run for insurance in the seventh.

The Dock Spiders offense couldn't get anything going for them. They managed to get runners on, but couldn't get the timely hits.

Duncan Hunter (Jacksonville) would have himself a multi-hit game. Max Downs (Saint Xavier) had a two hit game as well.

Andrew Bullock (Western Carolina) tallied another double on the day. Tim Elko (Mississippi) also tacked on a double.

The Dock Spiders get a much needed day off on Monday. They're back on the road on Tuesday to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. First pitch 7:05 PM CST.

