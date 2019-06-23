Huskies Win Game Two 12-11

June 23, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release





Duluth, Minn - The Huskies came out of Sunday's game with a victory, beating the Bismarck Larks by the score of 12-11

The barnburner began in the 2nd, when Wade Meckler scored on a fielder's choice groundout by Milan Walla.

The Huskies strung together a massive seven-run third inning, kicked off by three consecutive singles by Nic Kent, Danny Zimmerman and Carter Putz. Putz drove Kent home, but was suddenly scored on an inside the park home run hit by Ramon Enriquez. Larks' Right fielder A.J. DiFillipo lost the ball in the ivy in right, threw his hands up to signal for a ground rule double, but then kept searching for the ball, which waived the double and allowed Enriquez to come all the way home.

The Huskies scored three more runs that inning, having stumped Larks' starter Hunter Kloke, who exited the game with 2.0 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, and 2 K.

The Huskies put up 2 more runs in the 6th and 3 in the 8th.

The Larks tried to answer with a two-run spot in the 3rd and 4th, and went scoreless until the 7th inning where Huskies pitcher Evan Yedinak allowed two more runs. He was replaced by Cole Milam, who allowed three, earned two, and exited the game with the scoreboard reading 12-9 in favor of the Huskies.

Milam was replaced by Keaton Carratini, who gave up a single to bring home two runners left on when Milam exited the game. Carratini pulled the plug on the game, pitching into a flyout to secure the Huskies' 12-11 victory.

The Huskies trek back to Duluth for a day off on Monday, followed by two more games against Bismarck, followed by a two-game series vs. Thunder Bay.

The Huskies have the day off tomorrow and then travel to Thunder Bay to face the Border Cats on Tuesday and Wednesday.

