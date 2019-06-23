Woodchucks Late Inning Rally Falls Short of Beating the Mallards

June 23, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





WAUSAU, WI - After accumulating 17 hits and 13 runs last night in Madison, the Woodchucks bats fell short of beating the Mallards today in Wausau. The Woodchucks lost by a close score of 6-5.

The game started slow for both teams. The Mallards scored first on an RBI single from Drew Benefield. The Woodchucks first score came in the second inning. Byron Murray reached base after being hit by a pitch. Murray then advanced to third after Angel Tiburcio hit a single to center field. Murray later scored from third on a fielder's choice after Kaeber Rog grounded out. The score was then even at 1-1.

The Mallards added two more runs in the fourth inning to give them a 3-1 lead. The Woodchucks inched closer in the sixth inning when TJ Reeves hit a single to center field that scored Brandon Seltzer from third. This made the score 3-2.

The Mallards had a power surge in the eighth inning. They hit two home runs that brought home three runs. This extended the Mallards lead to 6-2.

The Woodchucks faced their final chance to comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning. With the Chucks down by four runs, Angel Tiburcio stepped to the plate with two men on base. He then launched a three-run home run over the left center wall. This made the Woodchucks ninth inning rally come alive.

The Chucks were not able to drive in another man after Tiburcio's home run, leading to a final score of 6-5 with the Mallards leaving Wausau victorious.

The two teams will face each other again on Friday, July 5th when the Mallards travel back to Athletic Park.

Top Performers

Angel Tiburcio hit his second home run in three days. His three-run home run brought the Woodchucks within one in the bottom of the ninth inning. Tiburcio finished 2-4 with one run and three RBI.

TJ Reeves had an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning. He went 1-2 with two walks, one run, and one RBI. In the past seven days, Reeves had 11 hits and 10 RBI.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will have their first off day of the season tomorrow on Monday, June 24th. The Woodchucks will then begin a four-game homestand on Tuesday, June 25th against the Lakeshore Chinooks. It will be Local Heroes Night at Athletic Park. The Woodchucks will be honoring all the local emergency service personnel. All police, firefighters, and EMS can purchase half-priced box seat tickets at the ticket office for their entire family! For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.