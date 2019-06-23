Stingers Swept by St. Cloud

St. Cloud, Minn. - The Stingers were swept by the Rox in a two-game series ending in St. Cloud. The final score was 8-3 after a surge of runs in the eighth from St. Could.

Bryant Claunch (North Alabama) started for the Stingers in the series finale. He gave Willmar six strong innings and a chance to win the game. Two runs crossed the plate with Claunch on the mound, but neither one of them were earned. He tallied five strikeouts through the six innings pitched.

The Rox wasted no time in their half of the first inning, scoring right away on an infield ground ball. 1-0 Rox. It was Noah Haupt (New Mexico State) that tied the game up at 1-1 in the third with a solo home run. It wasn't until the sixth that the scoring started again. St. Cloud reclaimed the lead with a sacrifice flyout to center scoring a run. 2-1 Rox. Tyler Bosetti (Nevada) was able to use his speed to score a run on a pass ball during an Andrew Lucas (Northridge) at bat. That run evened the game at 2-2.

Chris Peres (La Verne) came into pitch the seventh inning for the Stingers. He allowed one earned run off two hits in the inning. The Rox put themselves back on top with a score of 3-2. St. Cloud ran away with the game in the bottom of the eighth. The Rox were able to drive in five runs off two hits. It was a bases clearing triple that decided the outcome of the game for the Rox. 8-2 St. Cloud. The Stingers showed some life in the ninth when Justin King (Alabama) scored Stanke on a single. But the lead was too much for the Stingers as they fell to the Rox by a final score of 8-3.

