Mallards Looking for Redemption on the Road

MADISON, Wis.- Last night, the Madison Mallards (18-8) fell short against the Wisconsin Woodchucks (15-12) at the Duck Pond. The Woodchucks silenced the Mallards with their explosive offense and handed Madison a 13-9 loss.

Even with another loss tacked on to their record, the Mallards remain in first place in the Great Lakes West Division and claim the best record in the Northwoods League. Tonight, the Mallards have a chance to jump back into the win column and split the series at Athletic Field.

On the bump for the Mallards is RHP Lowell Schipper (Richmond). Schipper is making his fifth start for the Mallards, his last was against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (15-11) on June 17. He has been a strong arm on the mound for the Mallards this season. Schipper holds a 2-1 record and has earned a 1.80 ERA. Over 20 innings pitched he has punched 21 strikeouts and allowed only nine walks.

Once the Mallards conclude their series against the Woodchucks, they will make their way to Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Mallards will compete in a double header against the Green Bay Booyah on June 25. First pitch for game one is set for 11:05 a.m., and 6:35 for game two.

The Mallards are back in front of their home town on Wednesday, June 26 against the Green Bay Booyah. The evening will feature an appearance by Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer, fans can get autographs at an additional cost. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

