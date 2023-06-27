Rox' Offense Erupts in Game Four Victory Against Mankato - Five-Game Homestand Continues Against La Crosse Tomorrow
June 27, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (17-11) grabbed game four of their series against the Mankato MoonDogs (17-12) with a 9-5 final score, Tuesday, June 27th. In the Great Plains West division, the Rox sit among the top teams in the division.
The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Ryan Chmielewski. Chmielewski threw 3.0 innings in his team-leading 5thstart, striking out five batters. The left-handed pitcher has 19 strikeouts to 7 walks over 19.2 innings pitched this season.
The Rox offense has found their rhythm, scoring nine runs off nine hits in the victory. The back of the order was the source, as each of the final six hitters in the order had hits. Kyle Jackson had two doubles with three RBI, raising his extra-base hit total on the season to six. Matt Goetzmann had another great night, with a solo home run, a walk, and a stolen base. Goetzmann leads the team in home runs, RBI, runs scored, and stolen bases this season. Jackson Hauge had two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI. Hauge has 19 RBI and 12 runs scored for St. Cloud this season.
Alex Ramos had an extended day in relief, with 3.0 innings pitched, giving up just an earned run with a strikeout. Ramos has 11.2 innings pitched this season with 11 strikeouts. Tyler Hemmesch, a recent Sartell High School graduate and Minnesota Gopher commit, made his debut for the Rox. Hemmesch threw 1.0 inning with two strikeouts. Jake Burcham had another shutdown appearance en route to his fourth save, throwing the final 2.0 innings, tallying four strikeouts.
Today's All Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Kyle Jackson!
The Rox return home tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28th, for the start of a two-game series against the La Crosse Loggers, with a 6:35 pm first pitch. It will be "Baseball Cap Giveaway Night" for the first 250 fans, presented by Franklin Outdoor Advertising! For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visitwww.stcloudrox.com
St. Cloud Rox' Jackson Hauge on game day
