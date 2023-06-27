Rockers Travel to Fond du Lac Aiming for Series Sweep

Fond du Lac, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Tuesday night, with first pitch at Herr-Baker Field set for 6:35 p.m. in what is the second game of the two-game series between the two teams.

Green Bay will look for the series sweep versus the Dock Spiders Tuesday following a 4-3 win over Fond du Lac Monday night, after a late RBI single off the bat of Cooper Kelly (Kansas) handed the Rockers their second consecutive win dating back to Sunday's victory over Kenosha.

Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) pitched six innings on the mound to lead the Rockers to the one-run victory, while recording nine strikeouts compared to just allowing one walk, and has also giving up just three earned runs on five hits in total.

Kyle West (West Virginia) led the way for Green Bay offensively with two hits and an RBI, while Kelly's RBI single in the seventh put Green Bay ahead for good in the sixth inning at 4-3, as the Dock Spiders went scoreless in the final three innings of offense due to standout relief pitching for Green Bay.

Nick Miller (Anderson University) and Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve University) threw three combined scoreless innings to finish out the game, with Horvath's scoreless ninth inning representing his second save of the season for Green Bay.

Heading into Tuesday's matchup, the Rockers will start Cole Peschl (University of Charleston) who has made four starts this season for Green Bay, with this start also being his second against the Dock Spiders in 2023.

In 21 innings pitched, Peschl has 30 strikeouts recorded while just allowing six walks and eight earned runs, as he currently has a 3.84 ERA and a 1-0 record following those first four appearances.

The Dock Spiders will start Justin Doyle, who enters this game with an 0-2 record and a 3.68 ERA. In five appearances this season, he has 13 strikeouts compared to 13 walks allowed, while giving up 26 hits in 134 batters faced.

Green Bay will remain on the road following Tuesday's contest as they head to Wausau for a two-game series against the Woodchucks starting Wednesday. First pitch from Athletic Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

