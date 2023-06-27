Rox Rock MoonDogs

The MoonDogs looked to get back on the winning ways they had been experiencing. The game started with back-to-back walks of Kip Fougerousse and Max Williams. Brendan Hord would put bat to ball and due to an overthrow would keep the line moving on a no out fielder's choice scoring Fougerousse.

John Lundgren would take the mound for the MoonDogs looking to put together another high-end performance like his previous 10 strike out night. The inning looked to be over when an untimely E4 would cause the inning to extend with three runs scoring.

The MoonDogs would look to respond in the second and would find themselves going three up three down. The Rox would continue to put the pressure on the MoonDogs scoring two runs.

The MoonDogs would start a little rally in the third after Williams would reach on a walk and work his way to third. Hord would catch all of it and send one deep over the fence into the golf course behind the field.

Nolan Tichy would keep things moving as he would single keeping the Rox on their toes with a base runner. Kai Roberts would push Tichy to third with a single before Brody Harding pushes him across the plate to get the dog within one. The Rox would snag one of those runs back expanding the lead back to two.

Lundgren would continue his night on the mound for the MoonDogs. Lundgren's line would tell a different story to the score with only one earned run two strikeouts on 64 pitches. Lundgren would run a three up three down inning on 11 pitches giving the MoonDogs its first scoreless bottom.

Roberts would find himself in a full count with two outs in the fifth looking to keep the inning alive when he would send one deep over the batter's eye cutting the lead in half. The Rox would strike back getting one on the board in the bottom of the inning.

Grant Garza would come in for Lundgren looking to give the MoonDogs the opportunity catch up with the Rox.

Garza would give the MoonDogs two scoreless innings giving them plenty of opportunities to get back into the game. Caleb Guisewite would come in during the eighth inning down by two looking to keep the MoonDogs in reach. Guisewite would find himself in trouble after walking two batters with two out. The Rox would capitalize on it with a two run double and potentially ending any comeback potential for the MoonDogs.

The MoonDogs would fall to the Rox 9-5 in one the middle infield would wish they could get back. The Dogs will play Minot tomorrow in Minot with a first pitch at 6:35 P.M.

