June 27 Game Postponed
June 27, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release
Battle Creek, MI - Due to unhealthy air quality in the Battle Creek area, tonight's game against Wausau has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 18 in Wausau starting at 5:05 pm. Both games will be seven innings and the second game will start thirty-minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
All tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed for a future home game this season. To swap your tickets to a new game, please call our box office during business hours at 269-962-0735 or email tickets@battlejacksbaseball.com.
For all Territorial Brewing Company Home Plate Club ticket holders, please email Denny Smith at denny@battlejacksbaseball.com.
