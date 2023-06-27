Unhealthy Air Quality Cancels Growlers and Mallards Game
June 27, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Due to unhealthy air quality in the Kalamazoo area, the Tuesday, June 27 game between the Kalamazoo Growlers and Madison Mallards has been cancelled.
Due to scheduling conflicts, the game will not be made up. Tickets to the game can be redeemed for any future game. The Growlers head on the road tomorrow to take on the Kokomo jackrabbits. First pitch at Kokomo Municipal is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
