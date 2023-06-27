June 27th Game Cancelled Due to Unhealthy Air Quality
June 27, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, WI - Tonight's game against the Rockford Rivets has been cancelled due to unhealthy air quality. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, July 9th. Stay tuned for more details regarding the 9th.
If you had a game ticket for tonight's game, it can be exchanged for the July 9th make-up game or any remaining regular season home game. Tickets can be exchanged at our office in Menomonee Falls (N83 W13280 Leon Road) or the Zaffiro's Stadium Box Office on game days at the time gates open.
