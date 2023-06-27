Dock Spiders Drop Heartbreaker in Green Bay 4-3

June 27, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders looked to snap a four-game losing skid in Green Bay on Monday night. A different vibe was in the air as the Dock Spiders took the field at Capital Credit Union Park as right-handed pitcher Joseph Chavana (Trinity) got the nod on the mound. The Rockers got off to another fast start again as they tacked two runs onto the board in the bottom of the first inning. The Dock Spiders had to face the Rockers ace, right-handed pitcher Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) and he pitched well but the Dock Spiders were able to solve the enigma of his frisbee-esque slider a few times. They scored one run in the top of the third inning after centerfielder Connor Cooney (Holy Cross) peppered a triple into center field and then an RBI single off the bat of shortstop Jack Gorman (Presbyterian) scored Cooney which made the score 2-1. The Rockers found again in the bottom of the fourth inning when left fielder George Wolkow (South Carolina) roped a sacrifice fly that scored catcher Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii) which gave the Rockers a 3-1 lead. The Dock Spiders responded in the top of the fifth inning as Connor Cooney launched his first home run of the season over the right field wall and over the scoreboard which put the Dock Spiders within one run of tying the game.

Then in his first game back as a Dock Spider, designated hitter Parker Noland cranked a home run over the right field wall that tied the game up at 3-3. The Rockers responded in the bottom of the sixth as shortstop Cooper Kelly (Kansas) laced an RBI single that scored Nainoa Cardinez which gave the Rockers a 4-3 lead. The Dock Spiders had their chances in the late innings. In the top of the eighth, the Dock Spiders had runners on the corners with two outs, second baseman Luke Novitske (Cal State East Bay) grounded a ball to the third basemen that would have scored the tying run if he had beaten out the throw but the umpire signaled out on what looked to be a very close play at first base. The Dock Spiders offense couldn't find any runs in the top of the ninth as they fall to the Rockers 4-3. Tonight's loss marks the fifth straight loss in a row. The Dock Spiders return home tomorrow night for another matchup with the Rockers as it's scout night at Herr-Baker Field. Give your troop an experience they will never forget! Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts are invited to participate in a pre-game parade around the warning track and are encouraged to wear their vest, uniform, and bring a troop banner. Scout night packages include a one-of-a-kind Dock Spiders patch, along with Spider Bucks to spend at the ballpark during the game.

