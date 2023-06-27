Stingers Walk-Off Mud Puppies 7-6 in Dramatic Extra-Innings Fashion

June 27, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN.- In their most electric win of the season, the Willmar Stingers completed a late-comeback for a series-opening victory over the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Willmar found itself playing from behind early as the Mud Puppies scored four runs in the third inning.

Joe Roder started it off with a solo home run off Stingers starter Nate Zyzda and Carter Hanson broke the game open with a bases-clearing double later in the inning.

The Stingers got two of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning with an error scoring one and an RBI single from Stone Miyao leading to the other.

Minnesota converted for another run to open up the fourth as with the bases loaded, the Stingers converted a double play to allow a run to score.

Things would be quiet for the next few innings as the Mud Puppies scored their final run in the sixth with an RBI single from Teige Lethert.

After that, it was all Stingers.

A big part of that was the performance of MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Cole Colleran who tossed three and a third shutout innings while striking out five batters.

On the offensive side, two Stinger runs would come home in the seventh with RBI singles from Graysen Tarlow and Sean Rimmer.

A sac fly off the bat of Aidan Byrne would cut the lead to one in the eighth and Miyao drove in the tying run the same fashion an inning later.

Once the game hit extra innings, that's when Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Chris Rofe would shine as he struck out the side to hold the Mud Puppies scoreless.

When the Stingers were down to their final out of the tenth with a runner on third, a wild pitch would score Luke Williams for the walk off victory.

The Stingers and Mud Puppies will meet for a rematch on Tuesday.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.