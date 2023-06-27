Eau Claire's Pitchers Shut Out Border Cats

Eau Claire, WI - The Express made up for their close loss yesterday with an impressive bounce-back win over the Border Cats 7-0.

In a game that saw Eau Claire's pitchers give up no runs through 9 innings of play, the Express rotation of Cory Ronan (Hawaii), Dillon Schueler (Sauk Valley CC), and Taylor Montiel (Tulane) looked sharp. In addition to giving up zero runs, only 4 Border Cat Batters reached on hits.

Where Eau Claire excelled, Thunder Bay struggled as their bullpen stayed active all night long. 5 pitchers were called on to try and get the job done for the Canadian team, but not a single arm lasted more than 3 and 2/3 innings.

Offensively, the Express were sharp as well, as they consistently found ways on base. Starting Centerfielder Nate Witte (UW-Eau Claire) sparked the runs early on, becoming the first Man in Orange to cross home plate. He went 2-3 on the night with an RBI and two runs scored.

Although the team had 9 hits on the night, they made their mark on the scoreboard through crafty baserunning. A highlight of this skill came in the 6th inning when Cort MacDonald (Stanford) hit a deep shot to right field with the bases loaded. His ball was caught for a sacrifice fly out, but two runners tagged and scored, including Reed Latimer (Montevallo). Latimer, who started at Second Base, watched the Border Cats reeling after allowing lead runner Dylan O'Connell (St. Thomas) to score on this at-bat. As they stood in the field, Latimer seized his opportunity and rounded third base to take the plate, scoring the 4th run of a pivotal 6th inning.

Great pitching plus heads-up ball equaled a solid win for the home team as they are now tied with Thunder Bay for 1st place in the Great Plains East Division.

The Express will face the Border Cats again tomorrow night, this time at Thunder Bay. First pitch will come at 6:35 pm ET. Tune into the game on 106.7 Moose Country, or watch the live stream through the Northwoods League website. This pivotal matchup will help determine First-Half of the season records and lead to important playoff implications. Follow along, you won't want to miss these ones!

