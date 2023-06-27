Win Streak Ends at Three, Madison Never Bows Out

Kalamazoo, MI - The Mallards returned to action on Monday night after their Sunday game was postponed at Traverse City. Kalamazoo and Madison met for the third time this season and the Growlers took game one of the two game series, 11-8.

Madison jumped on the scoreboard first when Isaiah Jackson roped a single to right, behind 0-2, to score Jake Holcroft (4-6) against the Growlers' Sam Carlisle. Kalamazoo's offense made Isaac Milburn work tirelessly through two innings. The lefty threw 62 total pitches, eclipsing the 35-pitch mark in the 2nd inning, ending his day. The hosts would tie the game in the 2nd when Tyler Albright singled. However, the 2nd inning brought about controversy when the coaches for both Madison and Kalamazoo began barking across the field at each other in the bottom half. Home plate umpire Archer Flores-Poreda warned both benches after the heat picked up.

The Growlers offense would ignite for nine combined runs in the 3rd and 4th innings to push away the Mallards but the North-Siders wouldn't go away after the bushel of runs in each frame. After Kalamazoo knocked in five in the 3rd against Nick Argento, Madison put four across to make it 6-5. Immediately after, Kalamazoo scored another four runs against Giovanni Canales to move ahead 10-5.

Sam Leck took over for Carlisle in the middle of an at-bat with Isaiah Jackson in the top of the 4th. Leck grinded through the next few innings and gave the Growlers 68 pitches in relief. It took until the top of the 9th inning for Madison to attack the scoreboard again. Kalamazoo handed the ball to Cam Hunter for the final inning. Madison went as far as putting the tying-run on-deck in the frame trailing by three but Holcroft grounded out to end the game.

Madison and Kalamazoo will complete their two-game series at Homer Stryker Field and round out their four-game trip to Michigan tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 P.M. CST/6:35 P.M. EST for game two.

