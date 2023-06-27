Kingfish Pitching Shines in Victory against Jackrabbits

Kenosha, WI. - The Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Kokomo Jackrabbits 4-2 at Historic Simmons Field to take game one of a two-game set between the teams.

With the win, the Kingfish have now won their last 4 home game matchups, and their last 5 of 6 games. Kenosha's pitching shoved its way all the way into the win column.

Despite the efficient performance from start Ross Thompson (St. Ambrose University), having gone 5.2 innings and striking out 6 batters, the win was awarded to reliever Mason Morris (University of Mississippi.) Morris is now 3-0 with 2.04 ERA and notching 19 strikeouts.

The shortstop out of Vanderbilt, Matt Wolfe, shone at the plate against Kokomo, going 2-4 with an RBI.

Northwestern University's Kellen Pate (0-1) was charged with the loss after giving up 2 earned runs after his team had come back to tie Kenosha.

Despite a late inning rally from the Jackrabbits in the top half of the final frame, Kenosha hung on as Morris closed out the game. This pushed the home team back to .500 and in sole possession of fourth place; they are 4.0 games back of first place Traverse City.

Kokomo fell to a 12-16 record, but remained in the fifth place slot of the division.

These two teams will face each other again on Tuesday at 6:35 PM CST at Historic Simmons Field.

