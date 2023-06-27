Rockers Fall to Dock Spiders in Extra Innings

Fond du Lac, Wis.- In an 11-inning contest, the Green Bay Rockers fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 3-2 Tuesday night at Herr-Baker Field, splitting the two-game series after winning Monday night at home in the first game of the two-game set.

Despite a two-run homer from Kyle West (West Virginia) to lead off the scoring, the Dock Spiders walked it off in 11 innings after an RBI fielders choice from Connor Cooney (Holy Cross) gave the Dock Spiders the victory over Green Bay.

To start off the night, West homered for a league leading seventh time this season in the top of the first inning, as his two-run homer gave the Rockers an early 2-0 lead through the opening frame, after the Dock Spiders went scoreless through an inning of play.

Despite the Rockers not scoring in the second or third innings, Cole Peschl (University of Charleston) had a strong start in his first three innings pitched on the mound, giving up no runs on just three hits while recording two strikeouts. This kept the Dock Spiders off the board, after three innings at Herr-Baker Field with Green Bay still in control up 2-0.

In the fourth, the Dock Spiders loaded up the bases with just one out, but Blake Wilson (Kansas State) made a great diving stop at second base to force an inning ending double play, keeping the Rockers up by two entering the fifth.

After Jake Liberta (University of Hawaii-Hilo) and Luke Moeller (Arizona) pitched a scoreless fifth inning, the Dock Spiders scored their first run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh), trimming the Green Bay lead to 2-1 heading into the seventh in Fond du Lac.

Another double play turned by the Rockers defense kept Green Bay up by one heading into the eighth, as the stellar defense in the Rockers infield turned their second inning ending double play of the night to end the inning for the Dock Spiders offense.

In the eighth, Fond du Lac tied it up at two apiece off the bat of Seth Sweet-Chick (Nevada), as his RBI double knotted the score at 2-2, but Michael Riley (Gateway Community College) finished the frame with a strikeout to take the contest into the ninth all tied up at two apiece.

Following a scoreless top of the ninth for Green Bay, Jacob Faulkner (Princeton) threw a scoreless bottom of the ninth to take the contest into extras, with the score still tied up at 2-2 after nine innings at Herr-Baker Field.

In the bottom of the 10th, despite the Dock Spiders having the bases loaded with only one out, Faulkner struck out the last two batters he faced to force an 11th inning against Fond du Lac with it still evened up at 2-2 through 10 innings of play.

However, the Dock Spiders would end up walking it off in the 11th on the RBI fielders choice from Cooney, sealing the deal for Fond du Lac in extra innings Tuesday night.

Green Bay continues their three-game road trip Wednesday night at Wausau, in what will be the first of a two-game series between the Rockers and Woodchucks. The Rockers remain just a half game back of the Woodchucks for first place in the Great Lakes West division with just six games left in the first half.

First pitch from Athletic Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

