Despite Comeback, Spitters Drop One in Extras

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose a narrow one in extras and drop to a 18-11 record after a 5-4 loss over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in front of 1,474 fans this evening at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Both offenses stayed quiet through six innings. Pit Spitters starting pitcher Ethan Foley entered the top of the sixth inning with a perfect game, before giving up a leadoff walk to the Rafters third baseman Shane Taylor. A couple of batters later, Foley lost his no-hit bid to a Chris Conniff single to right field, ending the longest no-hit bid by any Pit Spitters starter this season. In the top of the seventh, the Rafters started to put good swings on Foley, as Brendan Bobo led off the inning with a double. A sacrifice bunt by Garret Broussard advanced Bobbo to second, then a single up the middle by Jack Gurevitch brought Bobbo around to score to take a 1-0 lead. With two runners on and two outs, Shane Taylor smashed a home run to right field to extend the Rafters lead to 4-0. Heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, Evan Orzech started the Pit Spitters rally with a double to left field. After a walk by Cooper Erikson, and a single to right field by Cole Prout loading the bases for Camden Traficante. Traficante drew a walk to make the score 4-1. Jack Crighton then reached base on a fielder's choice bringing in Erikson to pull within 4-2. Parker Brosius came up with two outs and hit a double down the left field line scoring two runs to tie up the game at four. In the top of the 10th inning, Tyler Minnick attempted to pick off the ghost runner Chris Conniff at second, but the ball got away from Traficante allowing for the runner to move to third. After a wild throw from Traficante, Conniff came in to take back to lead making it 5-4. The Pit Spitters came into the bottom of the 10th with a ghost runner at second, and Colin Summerhill at the plate. Summerhill flew out to deep center field advancing Miller to third. Orzech then lined out to the shortstop for out number two, and Tyler Minnick hit one deep up the minute and just missed beating out the throw to first ending the game.

The Pit Spitters drop to 18-11 on the season, as the Rafters improve to 16-13. Pit Spitters starting pitcher, Ethan Foley, threw six innings, giving up three hits and two runs striking out six. Mitch White came in for relief, giving up one run on one hit, striking out one. Jared Ure made his Pit Spitters debut throwing an inning of shutout ball, giving up two hits and striking out two. Aaron Forrest threw the final two innings striking out one and being credited with the loss.

