Stingers Walk-Off Mud Puppies for Second Straight Day, Anderson the Hero in a 5-4 Win

WILLMAR, MN.- For the second straight night, the Willmar Stingers defeat the Minnesota Mud Puppies in walk-off fashion with a 5-4 victory on Tuesday.

The Stingers once again had to complete that comeback from behind the Mud Puppies scored two runs off of sac flies in the third inning off of starter Ray Cebulski.

Minnesota struck for two more in the sixth with a two-run homer from Adam Berghult extending the lead to 4-0.

That would mean that for the second straight day would have to comeback from a four-run deficit.

It wouldn't matter.

The Stingers broke the shutout in the sixth with an RBI single from Kevin Fitzer.

In the following inning, the Stingers would receive a huge blast from Kasten Furr who brought home two for his first home run of the season and pulled Willmar within one.

A wild pitch brought home the tying run in the eighth but the Stingers were unable to add another run in the ninth which meant another day of free baseball.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Alex Clemons ensured the Stingers would reach extra innings with three shutout frames where he recorded four strikeouts.

After Tyler Bryan picked up three strikeouts in the top of the tenth, the Stingers were down to their final out in the bottom half as MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Scott Anderson came to the plate with a runner on third.

Down to his final strike, Anderson found a hole in the left side of the infield for a walk-off single to score Parker Stinson to give the Stingers the series sweep.

The Stingers will remain home to begin a two-game series with the Bismarck Larks.

