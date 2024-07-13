Rox Collect 10 Hits in Second Game of Doubleheader at Willmar

July 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









(St. Cloud Rox)

WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (25-20) dropped both games of their doubleheader at the Willmar Stingers (31-15) on Friday, July 12th. Despite the 4-2 and 9-6 final scores, the Rox remain holders of a potential playoff spot with the second-best overall record in the Great Plains West.

Game one featured a strong starting pitching performance from Brandt Thompson (Missouri State University). The right-hander scattered three earned runs across six innings, striking out eight and walking none for his second quality start of the season. Thompson now leads Rox regular starting pitchers with 11.25 strikeouts per nine innings and has just two walks along with 30 punchouts to his name this year. On offense, Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) continued his potent week, driving in both Rox runs with a game-tying single in the third inning.

In game two, the Rox answered an early deficit with a three-run second inning. Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas), starting his first game since June 28th, set the pace with a run-scoring single, his first of three hits on the night. Will Henson (Ohio State University) and Trey King (University of Georgia), who each scored two runs in the game, crossed home later in the inning as well. St. Cloud would take a 5-3 lead in the fifth, as Henson and King pulled off a run-producing double steal ahead of Hauge's second RBI single. Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) would wrap up the doubleheader with his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot, in the seventh inning.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Stars of the Game are Brandt Thompson and Jackson Hauge!

The Rox will finish their three-game series in Willmar with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Saturday. They will then visit Minot for two games before opening a six-game homestand on Tuesday, July 16th. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

