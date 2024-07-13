Dock Spiders Game Against Wausau Canceled Due to Weather

FOND DU LAC, WI - Tonight's game has been canceled due to weather. Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2024 regular season home game.

The game was stopped for rain roughly after approximately an hour and thirty minutes of play, and the tarp was placed on the field. At the time of the stoppage, there were two outs in the top of the fifth inning. Wausau had taken a 5-4 lead after scoring four runs in the top of the fifth.

The Dock Spiders return to action on Sunday against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Herr-Baker Field, with the first pitch at 1:05 p.m.

