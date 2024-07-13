Dock Spiders Game Against Wausau Canceled Due to Weather
July 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - Tonight's game has been canceled due to weather. Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2024 regular season home game.
The game was stopped for rain roughly after approximately an hour and thirty minutes of play, and the tarp was placed on the field. At the time of the stoppage, there were two outs in the top of the fifth inning. Wausau had taken a 5-4 lead after scoring four runs in the top of the fifth.
The Dock Spiders return to action on Sunday against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Herr-Baker Field, with the first pitch at 1:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2024
- MoonDogs Lose Big to Bismarck - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Post Eight Runs, Come up Short in Willmar Series Finale - St. Cloud Rox
- Dock Spiders Game Against Wausau Canceled Due to Weather - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Hamilton and Best Homer in Rain-Shortened Madison Mallards' Victory - Madison Mallards
- Rohde Sparkles for Huskies in 4-1 Win vs Eau Claire - Duluth Huskies
- Rockford Falls in Close Contest to Battle Creek, 8-7 - Rockford Rivets
- Rockford Falls in Close Contest to Battle Creek, 8-7 - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Sweep the Kingfish with a Shutout - Green Bay Rockers
- Join the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field on July 16 for a Free Event: Faith & Family Night - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Growlers Fall Flat After Two-Hour Rain Delay - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Return Home to Face Kingfish - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Lose Both Games in Doubleheader Against Wausau - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Stingers Sweep Rox in Doubleheader to Open Series - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Collect 10 Hits in Second Game of Doubleheader at Willmar - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Stories
- Dock Spiders Game Against Wausau Canceled Due to Weather
- Dock Spiders Lose Both Games in Doubleheader Against Wausau
- Dock Spiders Fall Short In Game Two To Lakeshore, 5-2
- Dock Spiders Win High-Scoring Affair in Game One Against Lakeshore, 13-11
- Dock Spiders Drop Nailbiter to Madison, 6-5