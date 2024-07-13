Dock Spiders Lose Both Games in Doubleheader Against Wausau

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders lost both games in their seven-inning doubleheader against the Wausau Woodchucks on Friday night at Herr-Baker Field. Fond du Lac fell short in game one, losing 9-4, and lost game two 6-3. With these losses, the Dock Spiders' record falls to 17-29 overall and 3-9 in the second half of the season.

In game one, Wausau started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI triple from Colin Bruggemann (Oklahoma State) that brought in two runs, making the score 2-0. A single from Bryce Hubbard (Northwest Florida State) a batter later brought home Bruggemann, increasing the score to 3-0. Two batters later, another single brought in Hubbard, making the score 4-0. In that inning, Wausau tallied four hits.

The Dock Spiders responded in the bottom of the first, scoring three runs of their own. A bases-loaded walk to Drew Prosek (Gulf Coast State) brought home the first run, making the score 4-1. The next batter, Donavan Canterberry (Xavier), singled to center field and brought in two runs, making the score 4-3.

In the second inning, Wausau answered back, adding another run with a single from Bryce Hubbard that scored Max Galvin (Oklahoma State), making the score 5-3.

The score wouldn't change again until the fifth inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, a double into right field from Max Galvin brought in two runs, extending Wausau's lead to 7-3.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Dock Spiders got one run back with a single from Tyler Stack (Xavier) that scored Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech), making the score 7-4.

In the seventh inning, Wausau responded with two runs with a two-out double to right field from Max Galvin, scoring two runs and making the score 9-4, which was enough for Wausau's 9-4 victory in game one.

In game two, Wausau took an early lead in the first inning. After loading the bases with one out, a sac fly to center field by Bryce Hubbard brought home the first run, making the score 1-0.

In the second inning, Wausau extended their lead, scoring two runs. After loading the bases with one out, a sac fly to right field by Issac Webb (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) brought home a run, and a wild pitch allowed Brady Jugella (Minnesota State Mankato) to score, making the score 3-0.

In the third inning, the Dock Spiders loaded the bases with two outs but weren't able to get any runs across after a lineout to left field by Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle).

Wausau added to their lead in the fifth inning. After a triple by Edian Espinal (Chipola), a single by the next batter, Samuel Fischer (Florida International), brought in Espinal, making the score 4-0.

The Dock Spiders got on the board in the sixth inning, scoring two runs. An RBI double from Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle) scored Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater), and an RBI single from Drew Prosek scored Strickler, making the score 4-2.

In the seventh inning, Wausau got two runs back. After loading the bases with one out, a single from pinch-hitter Colin Bruggemann (Oklahoma State) brought in two runs, making the score 6-2.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Dock Spiders got the first two batters on base. Drew Barragan then singled to left field, scoring Connor Conney (Holy Cross) and making the score 6-3. RHP Brayden Marks (Bradley) retired the next three batters, getting a groundout from Travis Strickler to close the Dock Spiders' threat and end the game, giving Wausau the 6-3 win.

The Dock Spiders finish their three-game series tomorrow with Wausau, starting with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. On Saturday, start the day with the USA Patriots Charity Softball Game and come back for Margaritaville Night presented by Carbliss. After the game, all kids are welcome to run the bases, presented by Grande Cheese and A&W. Following each Saturday home game, a player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

