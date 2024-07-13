Hamilton and Best Homer in Rain-Shortened Madison Mallards' Victory

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Minnesota Mud Puppies 3-2 on Saturday night at Warner Park, in a game that was called complete after six innings due to rain.

The Mallards started strong in the bottom of the first inning, when Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) cranked a line drive solo home run to right field to give Madison a 1-0 lead. It was the second home run of the season for Hamilton, and his second in three days.

Elliot Cadieux Lanoue (Iowa) had his best start of the season on the mound. The lefthander tossed five shutout innings, allowed two hits and struck out five.

The lead was extended to 3-0 in the third inning, when Justin Best (Florida State) hit a two-run home run the opposite way to left field. It was the second home run of the season for Best, who has now collected seven hits in his last three games.

The Mud Puppies finally broke through on offense in the sixth inning, when Teige Lethert crushed a line drive home run over the right field wall. It was a two-run homer that brought the Mud Puppies within a run.

However, following the third out of the inning, the game went into a weather delay due to an approaching storm. After a lengthy delay, the game was called official, and the Mallards picked up their seventh victory in a row.

Cadieux Lanoue earned the win on the mound for the Mallards, his first of the season. Ryan Ohm (Iowa Central Community College) was charged with the loss for the Mud Puppies.

The Mallards will face the Lakeshore Chinooks on the road on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The next home game for Madison at Warner Park will be on Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. against the Wausau Woodchucks.

