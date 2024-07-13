Rockers Return Home to Face Kingfish

Green Bay Rockers outfielder Nick Harms at bat

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (2-7) return to Capital Credit Union Park for game two against the Kenosha Kingfish (3-8). Last night, the Rockers defeated the Kingfish 14-1 on the road. First pitch for tonight's game is scheduled for 3:05 pm.

The Rockers managed to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the second which got started with a Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) double to put two runners in scoring position. Both would find their way home in the next two batters. Harms' day didn't stop there. Next time up, he blasted a home run over the right field wall to score two more runs and give Green Bay a 4-0 lead in the fourth.

Mulivai Levu (UCLA) continued the scoring run in the seventh with a 2-RBI double to extend the lead to six. But the eighth is where the Rockers did the most damage.

Taylor Shultz (Flagler College) hit his third triple of the season to add two more to the lead. From there, four more came in to score on three hits throughout the inning. Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) scored the seventh run of the inning on a wild pitch which capped off the scoring run and made the game 13-0.

The Kingfish would get one back in the bottom of eight, but Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount) wasted no time getting it back in the top of the ninth. Neither team managed to score again, with the Rockers picking up a 14-1 win.

Today, Henry Chabot (Chapman) will make his third start for Green Bay. The newly dubbed All-Star has thrown 33.2 innings this summer with 42 strikeouts and a 4.01 ERA. Tonight is Polka Night at the park. Polish food will be served during the game and Livewire Polka will perform live music starting when gates open at 2:00 pm.

