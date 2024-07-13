Rockford Falls in Close Contest to Battle Creek, 8-7

July 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Battle Creek, MI - The Rockford Rivets fought well, but ultimately fell on the road to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 8-7.

Battle Creek surged ahead early putting up five runs in the 2nd inning, but the Rivets quickly responded with four runs of their own. The Battle Jacks responded with a three runs, and was held scoreless for the remainder of the game. Although the Rivets came closer with three runs in the 7th, the black and gold couldn't scratch across a tying run.

Jake Uber had a successful night in relief with 3 hitless inning for the Rivets. TJ Williams headlined the Rockford offense with three hits and two runs.

The Rockford Rivets are back in action tomorrow against Kenosha at 1:35 p.m. at Historic Simmons Field.

