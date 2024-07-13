Join the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field on July 16 for a Free Event: Faith & Family Night

Join the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field on July 16 for a free event: Faith & Family Night!

All festivities are free and open to everyone. There will be games, activities, live music and a movie under the stars.

"We are excited to bring this free event to our community," said Rafters co-owner Joe Fonti. "The Rafters are so fortunate to call Witter Field home. Our mission is to make Witter Field really be a place where community can come together all season long. The Faith and Family event is a really special way we can bring everyone together."

The praise band from Woodlands Church in Plover will open up the free concert

followed by Contemporary Christian Recording Artist Cade Thompson.

https://cadethompsonmusic.com. The concert is presented by 89Q as part of their listener appreciation summer event.

"89Q is blessed to join the Rafters Faith and Family Day on Tuesday. We expect a great night for all who attend and enjoy what the Rafters are providing, for free. We know Cade Thompson will have a great concert for us!" Please join 89Q for 2 other free concerts with Cade Thompson on Wednesday at Wenzel Plaza in Marshfield and Thursday at the 400 Block.

The evening will close with a showing of the movie Unsung Hero

https://www.lionsgate.com/movies/unsung-hero

Be sure to enjoy the live music followed by the movie which will both be viewed from the grandstands. Event activities start at 5, with Woodlands at 6 and the concert at 7 with Cade Thompson then the movie to follow. The concession stands will be open all night. For more information on this event visit www.89q.org

