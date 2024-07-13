Stingers Take Down Rox and Complete Three Game Sweep
July 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - In a heated battle between two rivals, the Stingers prevailed over the St Cloud Rox 11-8 to sweep the three-game series.
Trailing 3-1 in the 3rd, Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) picked up the big hit, pushing a single into center field and bringing home two runs to tie the game up at 3.
The Rox responded with four in the top of the 4th and the Stingers fell behind 7-3.
They responded in the 5th, on another Bushey RBI and then a Rhett Stokes (Nebraska) 2-out RBI single, making it 7-5.
Willmar then took the lead in the 6th with three runs making it 8-7, highlighted by a Maximus Martin (Arkansas) RBI single.
In the bottom of the 7th, Max Buettenback (Nebraska) extended the cushion with a 2 RBI double extending it out 10-7.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Cameron Jensen (Southwest Minnesota State University) came in and closed out the game going two innings, allowing no runs and striking out three to take the game 10-8.
Willmar will travel to Mankato on Sunday to take on the MoonDogs with first pitch at 5:05 pm.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2024
- Leprechauns Sweep Growlers Behind Five-Run Seventh - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Take Down Rox and Complete Three Game Sweep - Willmar Stingers
- Spitters Outslugged in Series Finale - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- MoonDogs Lose Big to Bismarck - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Post Eight Runs, Come up Short in Willmar Series Finale - St. Cloud Rox
- Dock Spiders Game Against Wausau Canceled Due to Weather - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Hamilton and Best Homer in Rain-Shortened Madison Mallards' Victory - Madison Mallards
- Rohde Sparkles for Huskies in 4-1 Win vs Eau Claire - Duluth Huskies
- Rockford Falls in Close Contest to Battle Creek, 8-7 - Rockford Rivets
- Rockford Falls in Close Contest to Battle Creek, 8-7 - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Sweep the Kingfish with a Shutout - Green Bay Rockers
- Join the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field on July 16 for a Free Event: Faith & Family Night - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Growlers Fall Flat After Two-Hour Rain Delay - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Return Home to Face Kingfish - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Lose Both Games in Doubleheader Against Wausau - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Stingers Sweep Rox in Doubleheader to Open Series - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Collect 10 Hits in Second Game of Doubleheader at Willmar - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.