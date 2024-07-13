Stingers Take Down Rox and Complete Three Game Sweep

July 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN - In a heated battle between two rivals, the Stingers prevailed over the St Cloud Rox 11-8 to sweep the three-game series.

Trailing 3-1 in the 3rd, Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) picked up the big hit, pushing a single into center field and bringing home two runs to tie the game up at 3.

The Rox responded with four in the top of the 4th and the Stingers fell behind 7-3.

They responded in the 5th, on another Bushey RBI and then a Rhett Stokes (Nebraska) 2-out RBI single, making it 7-5.

Willmar then took the lead in the 6th with three runs making it 8-7, highlighted by a Maximus Martin (Arkansas) RBI single.

In the bottom of the 7th, Max Buettenback (Nebraska) extended the cushion with a 2 RBI double extending it out 10-7.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Cameron Jensen (Southwest Minnesota State University) came in and closed out the game going two innings, allowing no runs and striking out three to take the game 10-8.

Willmar will travel to Mankato on Sunday to take on the MoonDogs with first pitch at 5:05 pm.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.