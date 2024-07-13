Spitters Outslugged in Series Finale

Kokomo, IN - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the two game series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 17-16.

In what was a battle to the bat racks tonight the Pit Spitters threw the first punch with Aaron Piasecki hitting a single and Daniel Jackson drawing a walk. Vahn Lackey hit a bases clearing double to give the Pit Spitters a 2-0 lead. The Jackrabbits responded accordingly with Lukas Farris getting hit by a pitch and then later scoring on a single to right field hit by J.J. Dutton to make it 2-1. Ethan Rossi cleared the bases with a two-run home run to give the Jackrabbits a 3-2 lead. The Jackrabbits offensive surge continued in the bottom of the second inning. Vincent Temesevary scored on a fielder's choice that was grounded into by Aidan Mcaskie to make it 4-2. Mcaskie and Rossi both scored on a couple of base hits to further extend the Jackrabbits lead to 6-2. They added one more when Derek Seigneur drew a walk with bases loaded to scored James Oman to push their lead to 7-2. The Pit Spitters offense got back up in the top of the third with a single to right field that scored Jt Sokolove to cut the Jackrabbits lead to 7-3. Guerra scored on a sacrifice flyout followed by Brett Denby scoring on a groundout that brought the Pit Spitters within 7-5. In the bottom of the third inning, the Jackrabbits responded right back with Temesvary and Mcaskie scoring on back-to-back singles to extend their lead to 9-5. Three hit-by-pitches in a row allowed Rossie, Oman, and Michael Flaherty to score making it 12-5. Cj Difiglia scored on a bases loaded walk capping off the Jackrabbits third inning with a 13-5 lead.

The Pit Spitters would add one in the top of the fourth inning with a bases loaded walk from Aaron Piasecki scoring Gavin Bailus to make it 13-6. In the top of the sixth inning Sokolove scored on a single to right field hit by Piasecki to cut the Jackrabbits lead down to 13-7. Guerra scored on a walk, Piasecki scored on a single, and Lackey scored on a passed ball to bring the Jackrabbits lead down to 13-10. Rossi scored on a single to right field to extend the Jackrabbits lead by one more making it 14-10.

In the top of the seventh inning, Guerra scored on a ground rule double, Piasecki on a passed ball, and Belk on an infield single to pull within one, making it 14-13. However, in the bottom half of the inning, Dutton scored on a bases loaded walk, Mcaskie on a single and Seigneur on a passed ball to give them a 17-13 lead. With bases loaded, Bailus scored when Jackson was hit by a pitch and Sokolove scored on a dropped infield fly rule to pull within 17-15. In the top of the ninth, the Pit Spitters were only able to scratch one more run across on a sacrifice flyout that made it 17-16. That went on to be the final score of the game.

The Pit Spitters drop to 9-4 in the second half and to 26-22 overall, while the Jackrabbits improve to 3-9 in the second half and to 20-33 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Grant Garman threw two and a third innings where he gave up 12 runs on 12 hits, walking three batters and striking out one. Jaxon Huffman threw two and two thirds inning giving up a run on a hit, three walks, and striking out three. Dominic Mauro threw an inning and a third giving up four runs on three hits and striking out four. Mason Hill threw an inning and a third of scoreless relief giving up two hits and striking out two.

The Pit Spitters will travel back to Traverse City for game one of a four-game home stand. First pitch is tomorrow at 5:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

