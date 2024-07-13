MoonDogs Lose Big to Bismarck

A rough night for your MoonDogs as they drop game two of the series 15-2.

Bryce Crabb (Northwestern - St. Paul) got the start on the mound tonight for Mankato throwing 4 Ã¢..." innings allowing 7 runs in.

Bismarck scored in 6 of the 9 innings they batted in tonight capitalizing off the lack of available arms Mankato had.

Ty Rumsey (Evansville) had the only highlight of the night for the MoonDogs with an RBI triple in the 9th.

A couple position players got a chance on the mound tonight for your MoonDogs as Casey Sorg (Bellarmine) and Matthew Fleischhacker (MSU - Mankato) finished out the game.

Mankato will face off against Willmar tomorrow night looking to right the ship.

