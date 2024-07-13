Rox Post Eight Runs, Come up Short in Willmar Series Finale

July 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Jackson Hauge in action

WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (25-21) dropped the finale of their three-game series at the Willmar Stingers (32-15) by a 10-8 score on Saturday, July 13th. The Rox will next head to Minot, a place where they swept a two-game series last week, for their upcoming two games.

St. Cloud's offense activated early in the game, cashing in for seven runs through four innings. The Rox plated three in the third, as three consecutive singles from Trey King (University of Georgia), Kaden Amundson (Nicholls State University), and Jaylen Ziegler (Des Moines Area Community College) loaded the bases. Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha), Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas), and Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) then each drove in a run to put the Rox ahead, 3-1. Another four Rox runs would score in the fourth inning, as Ziegler and Bishop struck RBI singles.

On the St. Cloud mound, Phil Brennaman (University of Louisiana Lafayette) made his fourth start of the season. The right-hander shouldered 4 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking none before departing with the Rox in front. Later in the game, Amundson drove in the final Rox run with an eighth-inning single on the infield. Both Amundson and Ziegler finished the night with two hits and two runs scored, while Bishop drove in three runs.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jaylen Ziegler!

The Rox will finish their five-game road trip with a two-game series at the Minot Hot Tots. Game times at Corbett Field are set for 5:05 p.m. on Sunday and 6:35 p.m. on Monday. The Rox will return home to start a six-game homestand, their last before the All-Star break, with Bark in the Park on Tuesday, July 16th. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

