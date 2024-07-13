Rockers Sweep the Kingfish with a Shutout

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (3-7) took down the Kenosha Kingfish (3-9) this afternoon 3-0 at Capital Credit Union Park. This is the second time Green Bay has shut out an opponent this season (June 25 vs. Wisconsin Rapids) and both have had a common denominator: Henry Chabot (Chapman).

Chabot was the starting pitcher for the Rockers previous shutout, and got the nod for today's as well. Against the Kingfish, the righty struck out six batters across five innings of work. In that time, Chabot only gave up a single hit.

The sophomore now has a 3.49 ERA with a team-best 48 punch outs across 38.2 innings pitched. As it stands, Chabot is also top-five league-wide in Ks, and was named as a Northwoods League All-Star this weekend.

After Chabot's near-flawless day came to a close, fellow 2023 NWL champions Connor Nolen (Carroll) and Michael Riley (Grand Valley State) each tossed two innings and combined to give up just four hits. So in total, the Rockers held the Kingfish to just five hits. Green Bay only gave up nine hits and one run over its two-games against Kenosha this weekend.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Rockers put up eight hits, but half of those came courtesy of Mulivai Levu (UCLA). The infielder went four-for-four at the plate and also picked up his first stolen base of the summer. Levu has eight hits over Green Bay's last three games, with just one strikeout during that stretch.

The Rockers scored two of their three runs in the very first inning, as Levu was brought home on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. Green Bay tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with a RBI-double from Taylor Shultz (Flagler), and that proved to be too much for Kenosha to overcome.

There won't be too much time for the Rockers to rest between now and their next game. The Woodchucks are visiting Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Green Bay aims to win its third straight against the current first-place team in the division.

Tomorrow's tilt is also "Faith & Family Day" at the park, so there is an $11 ticket and hat special for all church and youth groups. Gates open at noon, and there will be live music from then until the end of the third inning provided by Kyler Kuzio & Seth James.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

