Leprechauns Sweep Growlers Behind Five-Run Seventh

July 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Saturday, the Kalamazoo Growlers (24-23, 6-6) let a four-run lead slip by as the Royal Oak Leprechauns (26-22, 8-5) swept the two-game series winning 8-5.

After a flat night in the series opener, Kalamazoo's offense adjusted well to begin Saturday night.

In the second, Blake Grimmer led off the inning with a single. After a wild pitch and a groundout to move him to third, Antonio Perrotta would bring home the first run on an RBI groundout to second. Not done yet in the inning, an error and dropped third strike had the Growlers with another two on. The Detroit native Travis Ilitch would come through again shooting a single into center field.

In the third, the Growlers loaded the bases before an out was recorded. An RBI sac fly by Sam Harris and another RBI groundout by Antonio Perrotta put K-Zoo up four.

Looking for his Northwoods League record-breaking 21st win, Growlers right-handed pitcher Eamon Horwedel toed the rubber for the seventh time this season. After a pair of clean innings, Royal Oak cut the deficit in half behind an RBI double by Alex Cheeseman and an RBI single by Ryan Tyranski.

After the pair in the third, Horwedel would get through the next three innings without much trouble, keeping the Growlers ahead.

K-Zoo would answer in the fifth. After a single and double to lead off the inning, Sam Harris brought home his second run of the day on an RBI groundout.

That early life would come crumbling down in the seventh. With two in scoring position and one out, Cheeseman and Tyranski once again found base hits to bring the Leprechauns back within one. That would be the end of the line for Eamon Horwedel as Growlers closer Aaron Robertson entered.

Following an intentional walk of Parker Picot and a strikeout of Michael Lareau, Oliver Service delivered the dagger squeaking a single past the diving glove of Gabe Spriner and into the bullpen in left, clearing the bases and putting the Leprechauns up a pair. Royal Oak added on another in the eighth while the Growlers were unable to muster anything against Jake Jekielek.

The Growlers are back home Sunday taking on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters to begin a five-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.