Rohde Sparkles for Huskies in 4-1 Win vs Eau Claire
July 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
Isaac Rohde's terrific start led the Duluth Huskies to a, 4-1, victory over the Eau Claire Express Saturday night at Wade Stadium.
The starter for the Huskies (23-22, 6-5) sparkled through eight innings of one-run ball and stifled an Express (18-26, 3-6) offense that is top ten in the league.
Duluth's offense was relentless all night long, putting at least one runner on base in every single inning. It paid off in the second inning - four straight singles delivered the game's first run. Jayden Duplantier delivered the run-scoring hit.
Charlie Sutherland extended his on-base streak to 18 games with an RBI single in the fifth inning, a bases loaded walk scored one in the sixth and a Cardell Thibodeaux double added one in the eighth.
However, the Huskies left 11 players on base. The damage they dealt within each inning was limited by the fact that the Huskies hit into three double plays. The good news is that it didn't matter.
Rohde pitched fantastic in his eight innings of work. He scattered seven hits and two walks and allowed just one run. He added some strikeout touch to his repertoire in the game as well, finishing the game with five. In the eighth inning, he rewarded Marcus Pointer's faith in him after he came out for a mound visit and stranded two runners on base. He deservedly came off to a raucous group of teammates, fans and dogs appreciative of his performance on Bark in the Park night at the Wade.
Huskies All-Star Caden Kratz finished the game off in the ninth. He struck out two in the 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save of the summer.
The victory for the Huskies gave Duluth a 3-1 series victory and made it six of eight overall against the Express.
Up Next
The Huskies continue the four-game homestand with a Sunday matinee against the red-hot, Great Plains East-leading Rochester Honkers. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2024
- MoonDogs Lose Big to Bismarck - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Post Eight Runs, Come up Short in Willmar Series Finale - St. Cloud Rox
- Dock Spiders Game Against Wausau Canceled Due to Weather - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Hamilton and Best Homer in Rain-Shortened Madison Mallards' Victory - Madison Mallards
- Rohde Sparkles for Huskies in 4-1 Win vs Eau Claire - Duluth Huskies
- Rockford Falls in Close Contest to Battle Creek, 8-7 - Rockford Rivets
- Rockford Falls in Close Contest to Battle Creek, 8-7 - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Sweep the Kingfish with a Shutout - Green Bay Rockers
- Join the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field on July 16 for a Free Event: Faith & Family Night - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Growlers Fall Flat After Two-Hour Rain Delay - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Return Home to Face Kingfish - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Lose Both Games in Doubleheader Against Wausau - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Stingers Sweep Rox in Doubleheader to Open Series - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Collect 10 Hits in Second Game of Doubleheader at Willmar - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Duluth Huskies Stories
- Rohde Sparkles for Huskies in 4-1 Win vs Eau Claire
- Late Inning Meltdown Leads to Crushing, 10-9, Defeat vs Express
- Three Huskies Named to Northwoods League All-Star Game
- Series Shifts to Wade as Huskies Look to Continue Success vs Express
- Thibodeaux Drives Huskies Back to Winning Ways, Sweep of Doubleheader with Eau Claire