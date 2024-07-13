Rohde Sparkles for Huskies in 4-1 Win vs Eau Claire

Isaac Rohde's terrific start led the Duluth Huskies to a, 4-1, victory over the Eau Claire Express Saturday night at Wade Stadium.

The starter for the Huskies (23-22, 6-5) sparkled through eight innings of one-run ball and stifled an Express (18-26, 3-6) offense that is top ten in the league.

Duluth's offense was relentless all night long, putting at least one runner on base in every single inning. It paid off in the second inning - four straight singles delivered the game's first run. Jayden Duplantier delivered the run-scoring hit.

Charlie Sutherland extended his on-base streak to 18 games with an RBI single in the fifth inning, a bases loaded walk scored one in the sixth and a Cardell Thibodeaux double added one in the eighth.

However, the Huskies left 11 players on base. The damage they dealt within each inning was limited by the fact that the Huskies hit into three double plays. The good news is that it didn't matter.

Rohde pitched fantastic in his eight innings of work. He scattered seven hits and two walks and allowed just one run. He added some strikeout touch to his repertoire in the game as well, finishing the game with five. In the eighth inning, he rewarded Marcus Pointer's faith in him after he came out for a mound visit and stranded two runners on base. He deservedly came off to a raucous group of teammates, fans and dogs appreciative of his performance on Bark in the Park night at the Wade.

Huskies All-Star Caden Kratz finished the game off in the ninth. He struck out two in the 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save of the summer.

The victory for the Huskies gave Duluth a 3-1 series victory and made it six of eight overall against the Express.

The Huskies continue the four-game homestand with a Sunday matinee against the red-hot, Great Plains East-leading Rochester Honkers. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm.

